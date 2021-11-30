Entertainment
ADINI IS HERE!
ADINI is a story of Humanity told form the African perspective of music, Art and Culture like you have never heard or seen it before. Adini is the first African Film to use Animation, live Action, Compositing and Virtual Production Combined as its production techniques and approach.
A Gabrieljah concept Film , the Story is strongly driven by music. A girl gets hypnotized into a trance by music, sees the futuristic version of herself in a trance and sets out on a journey to become her true self. Shot in Abuja, Nigeria and Executively produced by Humble Prophet I.O Samuel. Some of our seasoned cast like *Tokunbo Idowu (Tboss from BBN 2017)*, Award winning actors like *Rita Edochie, Browny Igboegwu* black British Football Icon, *Amb. John Fashanu*
Gilder ultimate star, *Dennis Okike* Black solo, Alaberry, Samirah Fashina, Ralph Okechukwu etc showed professional acting.
Adini has been on the pipeline of production since November 2020 and finished production stage by November 2021 (12 months). Due to the depth and extensiveness of the story, the owners of the Adini Franchise decided to make it a series, this is the first episode from 6 more to be release subsequently.
“We are geared towards telling and selling the African culture, Art, history and story In a strong positive light, we need to create a better impression for the continent “ – Gabriel Jah (Director).
“This is the beginning of a new era in the African Film history, we are bent on using impressing styles and approach to create good contents from Africa” – Prophet I.O Samuel.
Adini will premiere on the 17th of December at Silverbird Cinema Abuja, 4pm Red Carpet, tickets are currently on sales, Regular 3,500, Couple 5,000, VIP 15,000…Come and see this beautiful piece of Art….Prepare to meet yourself.
The production crew was Executive producer;
Prophet Dr. I.O Samuel,
Producers*
Geenation Global
Psam Services,
Director
Gabriel jah,
Co director,
Smart Ohaju Emmanuel,Cinematography,
Geenation Global
El-padre Envision pro and Music by
Carlos Estella
Obama Lists Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr Among 2022 Favourite Music
Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of former US President, Barack Obama.
Obama’s list hits some of the biggest releases of the year in wisely disparate genres, including Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.
The former US president known for his flair in releasing his favourite things in different activities took to his verified social media to share his list of favourite tracks which includes 25 songs from different artistes across the world.
“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs.
“Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote.
See the list below:
TuFace, Onwenu, Obey, Peters, Ayuba Dazzle As Ovation Carol Returns with Multiple Celebrations
By Eric Elezuo
It was a night of razzmatazz, glamour and fanfare as top society trooped out in their numbers to herald the return of arguably the best media event of the year, the Ovation Carol.
Parading the best of legends including ageless soloist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, the elegant stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, Mr. Johnson himself, Adewale Ayuba, stylish Shina Peters and the one, who singlehandedly put Nigeria’s music on the world map, the African Queen crooner, TuFace Idibia, the Ovation Carol night more than lived up to expectations and billing.
Held at the elaborate and prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, the event celebrated among other things the 30th wedding anniversary of the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, and his wife, Yeye Aare Mobolaji Momodu; the 55th birthday of Mrs Momodu, and the 25th birthday of the couple’s third son, Eniafe Momodu, with soulful renditions of Christmas songs by the Trinity House Choir, who were clad in generous golden apparel, giving the atmosphere a spotless ambience of grace and rejoicing.
Speaking at the event, where he prayed for a reignited and sustained love affair between the couple, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House, based in Lekki, Lagos, thanked the Almighty God for bringing them thus far, and asked that the oil of gladness, and the joy of abundance never depart from their home just as more 30 and added 30 years is continually added in their matrimonial years.
While leading the couple into reinventing their marital Vows, Ighodalo reminded the audience that happiness at all times is the hallmark of living the best of marital life, reiterating that the Momodus, whose lives have been a brand, are always seen happy.
With the three anniversaries concluded, the event nosedived into the nitty-gritty of the Ovation Carol as veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, took charge of affairs as anchor, just as the audience were quick in getting into their dancing shoes, with the Board Member crooner, Pa Ebenezer Obey, taking the centre stage, reminding guests what good music is all about. The Ovation the followed his performance were yet to die down when Onwenu took the podium, and with elegant dance steps, renewed with nostalgia the lyrics in Ekwe, One Love and many other of her hits to send the hall into a frenzy. And then it was time for Shinamania; a movement that defies ethnicity, where all and sundry sang and danced along.
As expected, the coming of Tuface Idibia, defied all known rules as the Implications singer took the centre by storm, performing right in the midst of the audience, and giving all and sundry the feeling that a star, a living legend, was on ground. His energetic moves kept the hall on lockdown while the performance lasted, leaving everyone asking for more.
During his performance, Ayuba proved why he was selected to be a part of the New Orleans Jazz concert some years ago, showing talent, splendor and tenacity.
In his remarks, the Chief host, Aare Momodu, expressed profound gratitude to everyone that turned out to celebrate him and his family, adding that Ovation Carol has returned to stay.
The evening was not just about music and dance, but a surplus presentation of local and continental dishes, and choice beverages where everyone had more than enough to eat and drink. In fact, it is a understatement to say that Ovation spared no expense to see that guests had all manner of entertainment at their beck and call with drinks supplied by Nigeria Breweries Plc and De Potters.
The event, which showcased a pot pourri of dignitaries, boasts of the presence of the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke; Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Chairman, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Dougherty; Governorship candidate of the PDP, Jandor; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande; Chairman, Biscon Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, This Day Newspaper and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbeina; Hospitality Entrepreneur, Mr. Bayo Fatusin; Mr. Ezekiel Fatoye, Publisher of City People magazine, Seye Kehinde; Publisher of Yes magazine, Azu Arinze; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and a host of others.
The Ovation Carol, a yearly entertainment fiesta, that discovers young and budding performers, has not been held in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which erupted in 2020.
Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy Excited at Meeting Fiancé’s Family, Flaunts Engagement Ring
Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, on Tuesday flaunted her diamond engagement ring on social media and shared pictures from her meeting with her fiancé’s family.
In the photos posted on Instagram, Cuppy is seen with her husband-to-be, UK boxer Ryan Taylor, his father and mother.
Captioning the post, Cuppy said she had now become a part of the family.
She wrote, “Hi, my name is Cuppy and I’m part of your family now #CuppyDat.”
Cuppy got engaged to her lover in November and she also revealed that they met 25 days prior to their engagement.
Earlier in July, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, said she could afford to travel to the best places in the world, lamenting however, that despite how rosy her life looked, she seemed not to have got it right when it came to relationships.
On different occasions, she had spoken about waiting for the right person. When her younger sister, Temi got engaged, Cuppy stated that she couldn’t also wait to have that experience.
The singer seems to have had her dream come true and is yet to announce dates for the solemnisation of their union.
