ADINI IS HERE!

By Eric Elezuo

It was a night of razzmatazz, glamour and fanfare as top society trooped out in their numbers to herald the return of arguably the best media event of the year, the Ovation Carol.

Parading the best of legends including ageless soloist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, the elegant stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, Mr. Johnson himself, Adewale Ayuba, stylish Shina Peters and the one, who singlehandedly put Nigeria’s music on the world map, the African Queen crooner, TuFace Idibia, the Ovation Carol night more than lived up to expectations and billing.

Held at the elaborate and prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, the event celebrated among other things the 30th wedding anniversary of the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, and his wife, Yeye Aare Mobolaji Momodu; the 55th birthday of Mrs Momodu, and the 25th birthday of the couple’s third son, Eniafe Momodu, with soulful renditions of Christmas songs by the Trinity House Choir, who were clad in generous golden apparel, giving the atmosphere a spotless ambience of grace and rejoicing.

Speaking at the event, where he prayed for a reignited and sustained love affair between the couple, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House, based in Lekki, Lagos, thanked the Almighty God for bringing them thus far, and asked that the oil of gladness, and the joy of abundance never depart from their home just as more 30 and added 30 years is continually added in their matrimonial years.

While leading the couple into reinventing their marital Vows, Ighodalo reminded the audience that happiness at all times is the hallmark of living the best of marital life, reiterating that the Momodus, whose lives have been a brand, are always seen happy.

With the three anniversaries concluded, the event nosedived into the nitty-gritty of the Ovation Carol as veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, took charge of affairs as anchor, just as the audience were quick in getting into their dancing shoes, with the Board Member crooner, Pa Ebenezer Obey, taking the centre stage, reminding guests what good music is all about. The Ovation the followed his performance were yet to die down when Onwenu took the podium, and with elegant dance steps, renewed with nostalgia the lyrics in Ekwe, One Love and many other of her hits to send the hall into a frenzy. And then it was time for Shinamania; a movement that defies ethnicity, where all and sundry sang and danced along.

As expected, the coming of Tuface Idibia, defied all known rules as the Implications singer took the centre by storm, performing right in the midst of the audience, and giving all and sundry the feeling that a star, a living legend, was on ground. His energetic moves kept the hall on lockdown while the performance lasted, leaving everyone asking for more.

During his performance, Ayuba proved why he was selected to be a part of the New Orleans Jazz concert some years ago, showing talent, splendor and tenacity.

In his remarks, the Chief host, Aare Momodu, expressed profound gratitude to everyone that turned out to celebrate him and his family, adding that Ovation Carol has returned to stay.

The evening was not just about music and dance, but a surplus presentation of local and continental dishes, and choice beverages where everyone had more than enough to eat and drink. In fact, it is a understatement to say that Ovation spared no expense to see that guests had all manner of entertainment at their beck and call with drinks supplied by Nigeria Breweries Plc and De Potters.

The event, which showcased a pot pourri of dignitaries, boasts of the presence of the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke; Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Chairman, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Dougherty; Governorship candidate of the PDP, Jandor; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande; Chairman, Biscon Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, This Day Newspaper and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbeina; Hospitality Entrepreneur, Mr. Bayo Fatusin; Mr. Ezekiel Fatoye, Publisher of City People magazine, Seye Kehinde; Publisher of Yes magazine, Azu Arinze; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and a host of others.

The Ovation Carol, a yearly entertainment fiesta, that discovers young and budding performers, has not been held in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which erupted in 2020.