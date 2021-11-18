Featured
Fake News: Ex-NAN MD, Onanuga, Calls for Lai Mohammed’s Resignation
The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Bayo Onanuga, has reviewed the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki toll gate shooting and killing of October 20, 2020 and called on the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, to resign from office.
The Panel chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi, indicted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Army and the Police over the roles they played in the saga.
The Panel found that soldiers were deployed to the toll gate on the invitation of Governor Sanwo-Olu and that there were fatalities in the aftermath of the soldiers’ and subsequent Police deployment.
Whereas Governor Sanwo-Olu had denied inviting the Army when the incident happened and Lai Mohammed claimed that youths were not killed, the Panel confirmed fatalities and likened what happened at the toll gate on October 20, 2020 to a massacre.
Onanuga who, until 2019 was the MD of NAN with Information Minister Lai Mohammed as supervising minister, asked his former boss to resign immediately for telling a lie, and spreading fake news.
Onanuga said: ”Nigeria is the only country in the world where public officials rarely resign, when they betray public trust egregiously or openly lie to the people.
“We now know the truth that there was indeed a massacre of defenceless young Nigerians by soldiers and policemen at the Lekki toll gate on 20-10-2020, contrary to the official lies that it didn’t happen.”
Onanuga stated: “The man who told the biggest lie and even embarrassed Nigeria by demanding an apology from CNN is still sitting pretty in office.
“Now that his lies have blown on his face, one expects that he should be honourable enough to resign and apologise to all those young Nigerians that he grossly offended.
“If he does not, one expects the President to demand his resignation letter. Nigeria deserves to be a country of honourable men and women.”
Onanuga admonished the Buhari administration, saying: ”Integrity should be our watchword. President Integrity, over to you.”
Gov Election 2023: Thugs Invade Lagos Polling Unit, Disperse Voters
Thugs in large numbers have invaded Adejare Polling Unit in Ilasa, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State to disperse voters who were waiting for officials and ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission to begin voting for the ongoing governorship and state assembly election.
According to an eyewitness, Arome Solomon, INEC officials were nowhere to be found as of 10:12 am, and this left many people stranded until the thugs in the adjoining street invaded the polling unit with daggers and other sharp objects to disperse them.
“Policemen are also not present. The people have all run away and are not willing to return,” he added.
Another eyewitness who craved anonymity and doubles as a party agent at Polling Unit 052, Olusoji Street, off Afariogun, Oshodi said there was no police presence at the voting venue.
He added, “I was driven out of the area by suspected All Progressives Congress thugs after confirming that I am an agent of the opposition party.
“They seized my phone and checked through it to confirm that I haven’t recorded their activities.
“They also chased away non-indigenes despite registering at many of the polling units threatening to beat them if they resist,” he maintained.
The Punch
#NigeriaDecides2023: Don’t Compromise Democracy by Enabling Election Violence – Atiku
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned political leaders across the country, especially in Lagos State to desist from actions that promote election violence, such that can compromise peace and unity and democracy in the country.
The PDP presidential flag bearer specifically frowns at how lackeys of political leaders in Lagos State continue to make ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters in the state.
“I have watched with profound disdain a certain video in circulation where some persons known to be associates of the leaders of the ruling party in Lagos State are issuing threats against other ethnic groups in the build up to the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state tomorrow.
“I condemn this uncivilized behaviour and also condemn the criminal silence of the security agencies and the political leadership in Lagos State and Abuja on this development.”
It will be recalled that the helmsman of the Park Management System in Lagos State, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as M C Oluomo, threatened non-Yoruba, specifically Igbo in Lagos, not to dare vote for another political party other than the APC.
However, Atiku, in his rejection of the threats, said: “every democracy is as virile as the culture of the electoral system that governs it. The democracy that we fought for and operate in Nigeria thrives on the principle of free and equal participation.
“Beyond that, I find it morally wrong and repugnant for political actors to make broad day incitements against a particular ethnic bloc, in an attempt to intimidate them from voting their choice candidate.
“It is not enough to talk about the promise of a free and fair election. The actions that we take prior to Election Day must have the integrity of a badge of honour.
“It is therefore on this note, that I specifically call on security agencies in the country to ensure that politicians and their protégés submit to the rules of democratic fair-play across the country, especially in Lagos State, for the sake of decency and the promotion of peace and unity,” Atiku said.
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has called on political gladiators in the country to call their supporters to order ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections
He also said security agencies will work round the clock to ensure the polls are conducted safely in the country.
Speaking at a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, Mongonu commended security agencies, political parties and individuals for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.
The NSA urged politicians to call their supporters to refrain from violence during the polls.
“Our preparation for the presidential and national assembly elections took place a few days ago. These elections were conducted with a considerable level of success in terms of security, in terms of collation and other matters,” Monguno said.
“I want to echo what the INEC chairman has just said by way of commending security agencies and intelligence organisations in the process that we just witnessed. Of course, the elections we are going into on Saturday are going to be much more complicated.
“Contextually, they are going to be different, but first of all, we are going to have 1,021 constituencies, meaning we are going to have more people interested, more people voting, more collation centres and obviously, the dynamics would be much more different than the elections that were just concluded.
“While commending the efforts of the various political parties and the individuals that participated in the last election, especially those that called for peace, for calm, I want to also urge the same individuals, especially at the state level to demonstrate the same level of maturity, the same level of discipline by calling their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that is congruent with the expectations of the larger Nigerian society.
“Of course, there are channels for laying complaints and for addressing these complaints. For the security agencies, I know a lot has been done. I’ve been talking with the chief of defence staff, I’ve been talking with the Inspector-general of police, who is the head of the lead agency in the process of elections.
“So far so good, we do not envisage anything that is going to be terrible or apocalyptic in terms of the next few days. But, that does not mean that we should all do away with our readiness. We must comply with the rules, we must also allow everyone. I’ve said this so many times to exercise their fundamental right as citizens of this country.
“What we do not want to happen is for anybody to take the law into his or her own hands. I want to be very very clear on this, we are going to give the maximum support to all entities involved in this process.
“And we are also calling on the political bigwigs, the gladiators to call their lieutenants to order. Anybody who is itching to undermine this process should please think again. It is not in his own interest, not in the interest of the nation as well.
“Finally, those of us in the security agencies will continue to work round the clock. All the crisis centres are open and we will be talking with the chairman of INEC, if there’s anything that needs to be done, if there’s anything that needs to be added, my office is always open, ready and available to give that support.”
Vanguard
