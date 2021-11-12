Arrest Anyone Enforcing Monday Sit-at-Home, IPOB Orders

To ensure that the Monday sit-at-home cancellation is obeyed, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which initially issued the order, has enjoined community leaders and other established institutions in the South east to apprehend anybody enforcing the order.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, emphasised that those who have been enforcing the order despite its cancellation are not their members.

He reiterated that the order only stands when their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be appearing in court. He, therefore, warned those behind the enforcement to desist in their own interest.

He said: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our prophet and liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit-at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group.

“We are advising our people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and go about their normal business because such person(s) are working for our enemies and their intention is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people but they won’t succeed.

”Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated as the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them they will eternally regret their evil actions.

He added “it will be recalled that IPOB leadership called for the Monday Sit-At-Home, and the same IPOB leadership has cancelled it. Nobody has the power to enforce the same suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB.

“Such a person is an impostor working for the killing squad of the Nigerian DSS and Nigerian security agencies and should be treated as such if apprehended.

“The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafra land is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall, as usual, make it public for all to know.

“We hereby direct community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions of authority in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum trying to enforce any sit-at-home on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB. Such criminal elements must be treated in a language they understand.” Powerful said.