HSBC Managers Jailed for Siphoning £900k from Customers Accounts
Two corrupt HSBC managers who siphoned nearly £1 million from wealthy customers’ accounts have been jailed for 12 years and seven months.
Gerald Sarpong, 33, of Chigwell, and Mohammed Uddin, 30, from Bethnal Green, worked at branches 120 miles apart in Birmingham and Notting Hill.
But they conspired with other unknown criminals, sending them the details of seven individuals whose life savings were plundered.
A total £936,565 of fraud was committed between January 2018 and October 2018, Inner London crown court heard.
HSBC’s internal security checks spotted the scam which was referred to the dedicated card and payment crime unit, a specialist police team sponsored by the banking and finance industry. Police arrested corporate accounts manager Sarpong at the bank’s branch in Edmund Street, Birmingham on July 10, 2018.
Officers searched his desk and seized a mobile containing messages sent to Uddin with customer information.
A week later, a search warrant was executed at Uddin’s home where detectives found digital devices and documents. Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud.
Sarpong was sentenced to five years and 11 months, while Uddin received six years and eight months. All victims were fully refunded by the bank.
Detective Sergeant Ben Hobbs, of the DCPCU, said: “Sarpong and Uddin acted with impunity, thinking they could get away with committing over £900,000 of fraud.
“This case shows that anyone who is caught abusing the trust placed in them by their employer will be punished.”
An HSBC UK spokesman said: “HSBC has robust measures in place to deter and detect… fraudulent activity.
“Abusing a position of trust is taken extremely seriously with harsh penalties for those seeking to benefit from criminal activity.
“HSBC has zero tolerance for staff fraud and we fully support the police and prosecutions in such matters.”
Source: Evening Standard
UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration
A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defence College Course 10 has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja
The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism as well as Music.
Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.
According to him, ” The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.
He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co exist despite her multi cultural differences in nature which has aided human capital and economic development in the African sub region.
He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.
In his response, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region expressed delight over the visit which according to him ” will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”
The Director General stated that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.
According to Runsewe, this will provide a veritable platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts to the delegation by the Director General of the Council.
Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
Two women, on Thursday morning, were confirmed killed and several others injured when a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) blue line collided with a train in Lagos.
The accident occurred around 7am at the PWD railway crossing near Ikeja GRA.
Reports say the bus, which was navigating inward Ikeja, attempted to cross the railway before the train coming from Abeokuta got closer but it was trapped by the train’s magnets.
Most occupants of the bus were said to be civil servants going to work.
The accident caused panic among commuters as people paused their journey to offer assistance.
Lagos State Police Publiec Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a train and a BRT bus.
He did not give details of the casualty figure, saying that their traffic officers are making efforts to establish what really transpired.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident, adding that all occupants have been evacuated and efforts on to remove the wreckage of the bus from the rail line.
NEMA’s Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that two female employees of the State Government died in the accident.
“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated. The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.
“Two Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive and drove into the rail.
“The operations are ongoing; search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye said.
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State.
The lifeless body of a 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered near the scene of the incident.
The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.
Part of the statement read, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.
“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.”
Adeseye added that the cause of the fire would require an investigation to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to The Punch that the deceased was shot dead.
He said, “A 65-year-old security guard in the market was shot dead. We have identified him and his corpse has been taken to the mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.”
