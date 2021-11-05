Featured
Letter from Rwanda: The Unrelenting Cold Weather According to a West African
By Dolapo Aina
Salutations to you. You might wonder and ponder aloud why this letter is about the weather? Just read along as you munch your chinchin, popcorn, puff-puff or mandazi. Recently, I have not been able to ignore and cannot deny the powerful but silent phenomenon called weather. As a West African who has been used to and acclimatised to the tropical and humid weather that is prevalent in most of West Africa, it hits differently in East Africa and Rwanda to be specific. When it is cold, it can be really cold for no explainable or justifiable reason (though there are scientific and meteorological reasons for this). The cold weather has been so, since late August 2021 and it intensified in October. The cold season is usually April to May and then from September upwards.
The bright and smiley sun can be out, blazing and shining in the morning, only for the sun to disappear and the cold weather takes over in the afternoon till late night. One extra clothing one is expected to have along with you in the day, is your sweater or jacket. After a few instances of not leaving your abode to work or your daily activities with your extra clothing, it becomes almost an early morning ritual or instinct to take one. Do remember that these observations are from the prisms of a West African.
Now, even if the weather through the eyes of the skies promises to be bright and sunny on any given morning, one way to figure out if the weather is going to be cold later on in the day, is by observing the clothing of the moto (commercial motorcycles) operators. If their clothing is not light but heavy (a sweater or jacket); my dear brothers and sisters, it is with wisdom that you engage your legs in rapid dialogue back home and get an extra clothing. (This would resonate with Kigalians in Kigali and residents of other parts of Rwanda.)
Coincidentally, as I type this paragraph (3:08pm, Thursday, 4th of November 2021) the hot weather seems to be ushering in some cold weather and some rumblings in the bright skies. And at 4:53pm, the heavens sent down the rain. Another blistering and unrelenting cold evening awaits in the capital city of the land of a thousand hills and you are left with your own coping mechanisms and devices (some sip hot water, some sip hot tea, others eat hot supper whilst seek some might necessary and natural warmth) to cushion and mitigate the effect of the unrelenting cold weather. Dear Brethren, welcome to Rwanda, where if you don’t have your appropriate sweater or jacket with you, the cold weather is no respecter of your age, sex or societal status.
Dolapo Aina writes from Kigali, Rwanda
Presidential Election: PDP Leaders Lead Protest to INEC Office
The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa are currently leading a protest today (Monday) to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abuja.
Our correspondent observed that the Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other leaders and supporters of the party gathered at the Legacy House Maitama to begin their protest March to INEC National Headquarters.
The PDP protest is tagged, ‘black uniform’ protest match.
According to a statement by one of the party chieftains, Ibrahim Bashir for the Director General (DG) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).
Others PDP leaders invited to the protest match include the Chairman of PCC and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; the DG of PCC and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
“Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun States; Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BOT members, NEC members, PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC;
“Members of the PCC; Leadership of People Living With Disabilities and all other Stakeholders.”
The statement instructed party officials to wear black clothes at 10 am with the takeoff point as the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Solutions to foreign carriers fare profiteering in Nigeria, took a different flight, weeks after International Air Transport Association ( IATA) brokered intervention over the vexing issue tabled by National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies ( Nanta) clearly became untenable.
Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in company of some of executives, stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to seek guidance and next line of action over foreign airlines high fares and closing of lower inventories to travel agents across Nigeria.
Earlier, during a media briefing in Lagos, NANTA had decried the foreign Airlines high handness on the matter, which had created uproar among Nigerian travelling public and also evidently led to the shut down of many travel trade companies and consequent job losses.
Addressing the FCCPC team, led by its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed that the association is committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions driven advice on the face off with foreign airlines over unfair airfare pricing in Nigeria.
“Sir, we strongly view, from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds is grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threatens the survival of NANTA members” Mrs Akporiaye explained.
Noting that, she and her team, comprising Mr Chima Ihe, Second Deputy President, NANTA, Yinka Folami and Mrs Uloma Ibiwari Kemabonta, Vice Presidents for Lagos and Abuja zones of the association respectively, further requested the Federal Government Competition and Consumer Protection regulatory Commission to assist NANTA, and the Nigeria travelling public, with remedies to curb the unfair practices in the down stream aviation sector and how best to articulate its position going forward.
Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, commended NANTA Leadership for the trust and confidence in government structured Competition and Consumer Protection ecosystem, adding that the commission will study the issues, and engage necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved.
“We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance , and will do our best to help determine possible steps to solve this problem which affects Nigerians, but will first put up an investigation team to determine what led to this impasse and possibly infractions against the travelling public,” the FCCPC boss assured.
Also at the meeting was Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) accompanied by a Partner in Pinheiro LP; who are counsels to NANTA.
