RwandAir, Qatar Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement
By Dolapo Aina
On Tuesday. October 3, 2021 in Doha, Qatar, Qatar Airways and RwandAir signed an important agreement which is a game changer in the aviation industry. Both national airlines signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travellers more choices, enhanced services and greater connectivity to more than 65 destinations across Africa and the rest of the world. As part of the deal, RwandAir would also launch new non-stop flights between Kigali hub and Doha commencing from December 2021.
The Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir Ms Yvonne Makolo stated during the signing ceremony that; “This is a major milestone for RwandAir and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey with Qatar Airways. We are also immensely proud to welcome Doha to our route network, connecting customers with Qatar’s hub and further expanding their flight map. This codeshare agreement will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing RwandAir to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong and loyal African customer base. As we continue to grow out of the pandemic, this partnership represents yet another extremely important step on our recovery runway, and we hope to deliver more commitments like this to our customers in the very near future.”
The Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated during the signing ceremony that; “We share a very close and collaborative bond with Rwanda and welcome RwandAir’s new non-stop service between Kigali and our home in Doha. With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to deliver greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world. The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy. As we brace ourselves to meet significantly increased demand for long-awaited travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one helping to steer travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”
Furthermore, it is noteworthy to state that the codeshare agreement also increases Qatar Airways’ footprint in Africa, with access to destinations such as Bujumbura in Burundi, Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lubumbashi still in Eastern DRC.
The RwandAir and Qatar Airways partnership would offer travel routes to European cities, like London in the United Kingdom, Zurich in Switzerland and Madrid in Spain, and points across Asia, such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand.
Both airlines also stated and affirmed that the agreement benefits travellers from across the globe who fly with both RwandAir and Qatar Airways, which expands each carrier’s route network(s). Passengers can enjoy the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one seamless reservation system, that simplifies ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage-check processes for the entire journey.
Official statements by both airlines revealed that customers of both airlines will benefit from convenient access to more than sixty-five global codeshare destinations. Noteworthy to state that both airlines recently announced a loyalty partnership, giving RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members access to each other’s destinations.
I reached out to some aviation players and experts on the African Continent to simplify the concept of codeshare agreement in the aviation industry.
An aviation official informed me that; “Codeshare is when you are able to fly on one airline with another airline’s ticket. Hence both airlines have an agreement to airlift each other’s passengers on specific routes.
“Another East African aviation official informed me that; “Actually, airlines under code share agreement allow passengers to combine both airlines’ routes under one ticket at attractive fares.
“A former country manager of an airline informed me that; “Codeshare is an arrangement between two partner airlines to sell tickets operated by one carrier and markets the carrier while the other operates the flight.
“Yet another aviation official informed me that “Codeshare means you can issue ticket for each other on either platform. Tickets can be combined. It also depends on class of ticket approved by either party in the agreement.
“Whilst the publisher of a well-read online aviation and tourism platform on the African Continent, informed me that; “It means one airline operates a flight while another can put their own flight number on that service and sell seats almost as if they operate themselves.”
An African pilot informed me that “A simple example would be; you buy a RwandAir ticket but the flight is operated by a Qatar Airways aircraft. So, you carry passengers with another airline’s designator code and vice versa.”
SILEC Partners Messianic on Vote Without Drug, Leadership Exchange Programmes
As the 2023 general election in Nigeria approaches, stakeholders have expressed readiness to redefine the leadership of the country.
Consequently, Silec Initiatives, a not-for-profit organization in the fight against drug addiction and abuse in Nigeria have signed a memorandum of understanding, (MOU) with Messanic Word Ministries (worldwide) in Lagos.
According to the President, Silec Initiatives, Amb. Sunny Irakpo, the aim of the partnership is to foster cooperation in the campaign on Vote Without Drugs Project and support the citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program in United States of America.
“At this juncture, it gives me great pleasure to inform you that Silec Initiatives have signed a five year bilateral collaboration with WorldChicago to help build leadership capacity and skills relevant to Nigeria in the 21st century.
“The first batch of the programme kicked off last October 2022. The founder and president of Silec Initiatives led a delegation to Chicago Illinois for the maiden training.
Over the years politicians in Nigeria have caused more harm than good to the system especially using the youths to foment troubles thereby destabilizing the electioneering process by buying drugs and substances to alter the natural process of reasoning for young people who suppose to be the custodian of their future. These minds alteration drugs and substances are chemical substances that allow the youths to be used as political thugs and other criminal activities with intention to scuttle elections in Nigeria.
Irakpo called on the youths to desist from being used to truncate the country’s democracy . He strongly advised the youths to stay away from any form of minds altering drugs and substances noting that they the youth need to be in the right frame of minds to cast their ballots for a leader that has the capacity to fix the numerous challenges confronting the Nigerian people.
SILEC further enjoined all politicians to play by the rules of the game as it is no longer business as usual.
Irakpo also called on all Nigerians to come out en mass to vote for the right candidate in the February and March elections, while appealing to churches to talk more on the issues of drugs as most critical to help savage the lives of promising Nigerian youths. President Silec Initiatives, however encouraged other churches to emulate the gesture of the General Overseer of the Messanic Word Ministries (worldwide) Prophet Joseph Odimegwu who has thrown his weight behind Silec Initiatives in ensuring that the dreams of a better Nigeria is realized.
Akwa-Ibom 2023: I Am The Confirmed and Authentic PDP Guber Candidate- Umo Eno
APC Real Definition of Shame, PDP PCC Replies Ruling Party
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has fired back at the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling has no basis to talk about shame as it represents the real definition of shame. It also reminded that the party that Nigerians have only two weeks left to be free of their draconian administration.
The PDP PCC stated this on Saturday, while reacting to taunts directed at the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, by the APC when in a slip of the tongue in Kano, during the party’s presidential campaign rally last week, said, “PDP has brought us shame. We won’t retain them in power.”
The APC campaign team, had in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, noted that the PDP chairman was only stating the obvious.
“In our view, Iyorchia Ayu did not suffer from slip of the tongue. He was only reflecting an inner guilt about the grave damage his party inflicted on our country for 16 years,” the statement read in part.
However, the spokesman for the PDP PCC, Dino Melaye, in a statement criticised the ruling party, urging them to deal with its internal issues first before attempting to cast aspersions on Ayu, and find out why the president and their other party chieftains were stoned in the same Kano where PDP had a successful outing.
Melaye noted that had APC understood the meaning of shame, it would apologize to Nigerians “for arresting development, destroying the economy, bastardising the judiciary, inflicting pain of fuel, food and fund scarcity and making Nigeria a laughing stock all over the world.
The statement read in part, “Unsettled by the peaceful, stone-free and resounding rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Kano on Thursday, the fractured, factionalised and fading All Progressives Congress, APC, had no other reaction after the impressive outing than to make a song and dance of what was by its own admission, a slip of tongue of the urbane and intellectually savvy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.
“To demonstrate the extent that incoherence and political erosion has so much disoriented the beleaguered APC, its spinners attempted to cover the flame of its failure with a bare hand in an attempt to veil the rejection and shame that beguiled the party when its leaders were stoned in that same Kano City just a few days before. The balablue of the APC is a shock therapy for the massive reception that the PDP received in Kano.
“It is repulsive and revulsive that a party that has ruined the economy and made it so prostrate that citizens are now buying their own currency will be talking about shame. What is more shameful than having thousands of naira in your bank but you are unable to buy groundnut of N200 to mix with your garri, because you have a party that has completely run out of ideas and has consequently run our country aground?
“How can a party talk of shame where banks have now shut down and customers have relocated from the peace of their homes to the cubicle of Automated Teller Machines hoping for a wad of naira notes to slip from the currency dispenser?
“How can a party talk of shame where in the place of hope for a better academic system in the university, its presidential candidate is assuring that instead of 4 years, students will spend 8 years? What a renewal of misery and hopelessness?
“How can a party talk about shame when its own presidential candidate is accusing the President of Nigeria and leader of his party of sabotage and an unpardonable economic mismanagement that has taken the naira from exchanging at 200 naira to a dollar to 800 naira to a dollar within 7 years?
“How can a party talk of shame when in a nation of over 200 million people, the APC is parading a man who most times doesn’t know where he is and utters unintelligible bulaba and balabu all over the place?
“How can a party talk of shame where trillions of naira has been spent on fuel subsidy and Nigerians in the pauperised villages are buying a litre of petrol at 400 naira while those who ferry public money around in bullion vans pay 180 naira per litre?
“How can a party talk of shame where the rule of law and the judiciary have been so bastardized that a vibrant and erudite Chief Justice of Nigeria was manacled out of office and was replaced by a lackey who ultimately paved way for a Chief Judge that romances with a dissenting group in a political party? Is it any little wonder that the chairman of an election tribunal danced ‘buga’ in a courtroom to demonstrate his bias in a brazen conduct that awarded from the bench what a contestant could not obtain from the ballot box?”
“A party that has become irredeemable, consigning the hope of Nigeria in a mentally and physically sagged flag bearer can only be stopped in its tracks by a broadminded visionary leader with a sound mind in a sound body, Atiku Abubakar.
“The APC has performed in its destructive best. We have just two weeks to terminate this pain. Money will circulate again,” Melaye added.
