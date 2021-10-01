Opinion: Nigeria Needs People Who Can Sacrifice for Her to Survive!

Prophet Isa El-Buba

Dear beloved Nigerians, it’s with deep pain in my heart I’m sending this message to you.

Nigeria at 61 is very sick! It is a sickness almost unto death! Don’t be fooled by sycophants and bootlickers who tell you otherwise! Some of them are like caregivers of terminally ill people. Whether the patient lives or dies they get paid! It is also like a lawyer defending your case in court! Whether he wins or loses you must pay him!

The troublers of Nigeria are very intentional about what they are doing and the goals they want to achieve! They are making a steady progress towards achieving their goals because they know the measures they have put in place! Unless and until you understand those measures and then checkmate them with similarly efficacious measures you can’t stop them, no matter what you do or say!

I will reveal just one of the measures they have found very useful and they are employing it very profitably! It’s called sacrifice! They never do anything without sacrifice! They sacrifice animals and human beings to obtain irresistible powers to do the things they do! The unending streams of bloodletting that has greeted our land is not for nothing!

They also sacrifice money, time and conveniences! They use huge amounts of money to hire enchanters who make it their only assignment for months, sometimes for years, to practice enchantments day and nights, some without seeing the light of day for years! Then when they take nasty decisions everybody is lulled into silence and submission! People who should talk are surprisingly silent or silenced! Many of our politicians and policy makers are into this!

The phenomenon I’m talking about is not new! When Haman (Esther 3) wanted to annihilate the Jews (because he took up a fight with Mordecai, a gateman!) he hired people who practiced enchantment for one year and a divinely inspired date was given to him to carry out his pogrom! After the enchantment he met the king to obtain permission for his task and it was surprisingly expressly given! Some one wanted to eliminate an entire race within his empire and the king paid the person to do so without even asking who the people were! That’s the power of sacrifice! It suspends your critical faculties and you are sheepishly told what to do and you obsequiously obey!

In 2 Kings 3, there is the story of a king who had to sacrifice his first son, who was heir to the throne, to avert an imminent war threat! It worked like magic!

You could say the two examples cited here are pagan practices that have no place in Christianity! True! But the pagan practices were directed at believers and they were effective! And the believers had to respond to them in a Christian way to stop them! Queen Esther had to declare a 3 days dry fast to checkmate Haman’s annihilation threat!

To deliver Nigeria from its predicament today, altar must answer to altar! We must use sacrifices to checkmate sacrifices! For us as Christians we all know and believe that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross is essential and sufficient to checkmate the demonic enchantments afflicting us as a nation! But to activate the efficacy of the Cross we too must make sacrifices! Queen Esther was the queen of her empire and could simply have used that position to appeal to the king to avert the threat over her and her people! But she understood that this was primarily a spiritual thing and she had to handle it spiritually first! That’s why she declared the 3 days dry fast!

Many Nigerians have spoken about the plight of the country! And many have prayed casually about it! But I speak under a special burden that what Nigeria needs today is for some believers to declare days, weeks, or months, according to the leading of the Spirit, to seek the face of God in sincere prayer with fasting to break the spell that has been cast over the nation! This does not have to be a public event! (A group of people committed themselves to pray and fast for a certain president for 3 years everyday! He succeeded despite the many pitfalls laid for him because of this!)

If you are truly burdened for Nigeria and the obvious spell that has been cast over this nation, then please, get like minded people and begin to pray with fasting for Nigeria!

That’s the reason why IBBN was initiated, we must pay the price, yes the ultimate sacrifice.

No one needs to know that you are doing this! It’s not for show. Those afflicting us are not doing public shows! Too many of our prayer and fasting festivals have ended as publish shows. And have inevitably produced little or no results! There is a place for the open shows. But they must be culminations of private travails! The future and the destiny of our unborn children are on the balance. We cannot do too much to secure them for them!

As a matter of fact, I don’t want any response to this write up but I expect an aggressive brokenness in the presence of GOD for Nigerians and Nigeria.

Whether you like it or not we must take an action!

If however you are truly burdened and you want to contribute your quota to make a difference for Nigeria then move and join the Ibbn project for a new Nigeria.

We have a very limited time to do the right thing and recover our nation.

Join me on this recovery mandate.

Thanks for your support and prayers for me and the new Nigerian project.