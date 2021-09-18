By Sani Sa’idu Baba

My dear country men and women, I know that some may be quick to judge me for my consistent support and advocacy for Dr. Sulaiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, a former three-time representative of Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in the green chamber and former SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House of Representatives) matters. But it must not be forgotten that I am best known for my non-negotiable love for good governance that ensures liberty and freedom of the common man.

Though the attitude of most of our politicians in this democratic era has to a large extent made some people believed that there no good people in Nigeria’s political space, the truth is, there are! And Sumaila is arguably one of them for many reasons. The existing dichotomy in terms of living standard is clear between the people of the rural areas and urban cities not only in Kano, but in the whole country whereby people of the rural areas are relegated to the backbench in terms of development, especially in the areas of health where I know better. Everyone knows that there is no appreciable development in the Southern part of Kano, a constituency that has a four times senator in the National Assembly. The only parts of the region that has experienced some levels of development for some reasons are few. One is, Sumaila/Takai, and that is certainly because of the tireless efforts of Sumaila. And two, Wudil Local Government, of course not because they have good leaders like Kawu Sumaila, but because of two things; Kano State University of Science and Technology, and the Police Academy which attract lots of developmental activities in the area. All the good qualities I have seen in this great man, the four cardinal principles of life, which are by extension, the embodiments upholding both the spiritual and physical manifestations of our humanity happened to be the biggest, but surely, the invaluable socio-political and economic inheritance bequeathed to me and many others by Honorable Kawu Sumaila.

These cardinal principles are; intellectual honesty, ability to conquer fears without tears, dedication beatified with vigour and prudence and above all, the unquenchable light of hope, which originated from sound moral and spiritual values. It is based on these that I deemed it appropriate to write today, hoping that this time around, Governor Ganduje will allow the will of the good people of Kano South to surface.

Kawu Sumaila’s intellectual acumen, deep sense of belongings and commitment to his people shrouded by the common sense of science, especial amongst his contemporaries is no doubt unrivaled. Apart from being one that for the first time declared health of his people as priority in his constituency in the last decade, his meritorious contributions to education were profoundly insightful. He has built many schools for both Islamic and western education. His greatest contribution is his ability to mentor generations of young people among whom are now stable people that has the capacity to help others.

Part of Kawu Sumaila’s contributions to higher education, were his roles in ensuring education reaches his people at grass root level and even beyond his constituency. He played a very crucial role and contributed to policies that strengthened education in Nigeria as a member of various education related committees in the national assembly. Beyond this, he also established a standard university in the local government where he emanated from, and also awarded several scholarships. What made his programs different was his genuine determination to save his people, even at great personal cost to himself. And so, instead of the usual people’s manipulations by politicians, diverting funds meant for them, he chooses to behave himself as the true servant of the people and continued even when he was not representing them anywhere.

Unfortunately however, the more you are bent on making a positive change in the lives of the masses, the more you are acquiring truckloads of enemies. As a concerned patriot, I’ll like to advise Kawu Sumaila to please choose his next steps very carefully because at this point, nothing matters more to us than his political career. If he rises, we are safe, and vice versa.

For his unwavering nationalism, Kawu Sumaila has provided his legislative mettle to sponsor important bills and motions that significantly helped the nation. These include amendment of Section 145 of the Constitution which provided for transfer of power to the Vice President and Deputy Governor; State Assembly financial autonomy; extrajudicial killings in Maiduguri by security agencies; dilapidated condition of Kano Airport; illegal parking of articulated trucks at Tafa village; control and management of cerebrovascular meningitis; setting time limit to dispose-off election petitions before swearing-in elected officers. Recruitment in Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), violation of Federal Character, Poor implementation of budget 2013 among others. These are some of the things his people would surely missed. He was not lucky to have a successor who will build on the lot of achievements he had recorded. But such a legacy would easily have gone to serious waste had it been he didn’t continued on his own even without the constituency project fund. It is known to all that he is currently not holding any political office, but remains an active participant with heavy clouts in the existing ruling party in both state and national level. He has curve a ninth for himself as one of the powerful, talented, humble and extraordinary politicians who mastered the act of politics with unrivalled political acumen and sagacity.

He contested the Kano South Senatorial primary election that happened to be through direct primaries. The overwhelmingly high turnover in support of this great man has to a large extent confirmed the fact that he was the true and genuine winner of the keenly contested election. Indeed, the huge number of people singing a short song “Waraka Kawu” has signified his massive acceptance and the unbroken bond he has with the people he represented. It was so interesting how elderly people, youth, men, women and their children were holding posters with inscription “Kawu Mukeso”. They sponsored many billboards with Kawu”s pictures and various inscriptions, especially when the news of miraculous election results manipulations were broken to them. Not to mention his astronomical fellowship that harbor millions of diehard supporters from diverse socio-economic class cutting across every nook and cranny of our ancient city and beyond. The political pedigree of this great man has indeed endeared him to his people. He had established a reputation of a typical politician with impeccable character reflecting someone that does not consider politics as a dirty game, and whose major focus is transforming the lives of the people that made him reach the apogee of his success in our political space. One interesting thing is that, until today, if you go out of Kano to other states, Kawu is one of the people they usually mentions in any political or developmental discuss. This speaks volumes.

It is known by all that Kawu Sumaila was one of the natural and one-faced loyalist of His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and their relationship have been cordial. In the interviews that followed the sad event of the primaries, one could deduce how respectful to Ganduje he was. Despite that, he was said to have turned a blind eye to the perpetrated injustice. Contesting that result in any court of law would have simply made Kawu the senator today. Perhaps the reason a group of delegates were sent by the Governor to accept the offer in the general interest of the party and its peaceful coexistence, the fact that their choice was not tempered with. But as a Muslim, my belief is that Kawu was not destined for 2019, but most likely 2023. But I still don’t believe that few people in the corridors of power should determine the destiny of millions of suffering citizens.

It is no longer hidden that the majority of people from the Kano South zone are lamenting serious backwardness and lack of developmental projects all attributed to poor representation from the four times Senator representing the zone, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya who apart from being a senator, chaired very important committees in the senate that would have enabled him to bring serious developments to not only his constituency, but the state at large. I can attest to how the people of his constituency are suffering from several problems ranging from chronic poverty, poor health, epileptic standard of living, joblessness among their youths and lots more. One must not accuse the state government for not providing every single need of the people 100% of course due to the high burden on the government that results in competition of the limited resources. Perhaps this is the reason our legislatures are provided with the constituency projects funds that will help them act as subordinate to the executives. But unfortunately today, constituency project funds are mostly diverted as personal funds by many if not by all.

The idea of constituency intervention projects was first introduced during the early days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999. These funds are allocated to senators and house of representative members for either hard projects like building of health centers, roads, or soft projects like education scholarships and medical expenses as they deem fit. These soft projects are largely what the people needed in this zone but sadly lacking, unfortunately.

With about one and a half years to the 2023 election, the people of this constituency are already warming up for the return of the giant, to reclaim his mandate. I have no doubt that this time around, Kawu will be a force and movement that can never be stopped.

My advice to Kano State governor however, is to pause and reflect on his relationship with the sitting senator and his two predecessors; Abubakar Shekarau and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso today. His Excellency should consider gifting Kawu Sumaila to the good people of Kano South for an enduring legacy.

