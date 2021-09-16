Abdulrasheed Bawa of the EFCC slumped on Thursday morning and was rushed to the hospital in Abuja.

Mr Bawa, 41, was speaking at an event at the Presidential Villa in Abuja when he suddenly collapsed on stage and was hastily assisted to his seat by other attendees.

He was then transferred to a hospital moments later. It was not immediately clear whether or not the EFCC chief, who appears young and energetic, had been nurturing any illnesses before today’s incident.

Mr Bawa was complaining about widespread identity crimes across Nigeria in his speech before the incident.

President Muhammadu Buhari named Mr Bawa as the chairman of the anti-graft office in February 2021.

Source: Peoples Gazelle

