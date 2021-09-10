Aijay Media Productions, an education platform, saddled with the responsibility of educating, grooming and polishing young talents, is hosting the 5th edition of its annual National Day Schools Competition. The theme of this year’s edition is My Generation and My Country.

The highly educative jamboree is designed for students and pupils from diverse primary and secondary schools, to gather and showcase great innovative performances towards proffering solutions to the anomalies of the Nigerian nation.

The performances, according to the organisers, cut across drama, poetry, mime, dance and other creative endeavours towards showcasing and projecting the theme.

Speaking on the all important academic fiesta, the Convener of the event and notable academic, Mrs Ijeoma Oka, underscored the importance of the young ones in the socio-economic development of Nigeria in particular and the universe in general, adding that catching them young is the most veritable means of placing them in the right direction as well as giving them the right perspective to societal existence.

“Children are our leaders in the making, and we believe in catching them young. This exposure will be etched on their developing minds, and shape their thoughts as nation builders as they grow.

Held every Independence day, first day of October, the 2021 event will take place at the premises of Caleb British International School, Abijo GRA, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, and is expected draw not only schools from across Lagos State, but also personalities from all walks of life including the Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki.

Schools are hereby advised to avail themselves of this special opportunity to give their wards the best of exposure as registration is absolutely free.

Mrs Oka also stressed that mouthwatering prizes would be won for great performances at the event.

Debuted in 2016, the National Day Schools Competition, has remained in the forefront of shaping destinies and carving the right futures for young and budding Nigerians.

