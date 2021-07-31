Madam Esther Adetola Adeyanju Laid to Rest in Inisa, Osun

By Eric Elezuo

The remains of notable community leader, Madam Esther Adetola Adeyanju, has been committed to mother earth in her hometown, Inisa, Osun State, amidst eulogies from children, family members and friends from all walks of life.

Madam Adeyanju’s journey to the great beyond began with a Service of Songs service held at her residence, No 14 Folayan Brothers Close, Ojobo in Inisa where well wishers took time out to eulogised the octogenarian for a worthy life lived.

Madam Adeyanju was praised for steadfastness in the things of the Lord, especially in the upbringing of her children, and in the service of God through her local church Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Inisa.

The next day, the body laid in state at her residence for close family members as well as all and sundry to pay their last respects before it was moved in a motorcade to Saint Peter’s Anglican Church for the funeral service.

In his sermon, the officiating Minister lauded the qualities of the deceased, enjoining members of the congregation, especially the children to imbibe her Godly attributes, as well as ensure that her legacies live on.

He further admonished everyone present on the need to live a more acceptable life before God in order to make heaven at the end of journey on earth.

Thereafter, with solemn hymns and songs, the body was taken to the church cemetery where it was interred after a short funeral speech.

Afterwards, guests were treated to a sumptuous reception at the Iyanu Oluwa Multi Purpose Hall, also in Inisa, where local and continental delicacies, including choice beverages were served.

Madam Adeyanju, who was 80 years old, was a great aunt to the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, mother to many children including Founder, Rate Your Leader App, Joel Popoola; Adesoji Adebowale, Adedapo Adeyanju and Mrs Dele Jolaoye.

She is also survived by many grand and great grand children.

May her soul rest in peace!

