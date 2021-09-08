By Eric Elezuo

The death has been announced of the Primate and Founder of Olorunwo Cathedral Church of Cherubim and Seraphim (Inc), His Eminence, Archbishop Emmanuel Omolaja Aremu Olorunwo, who divinely slept in the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in his Lagos residence. He was 85 years old.

Making the death announcement and releasing the burial plans and dates during a world press conference at the headquarter church, Ifako, Gbagada, the children of the deceased, extolled the qualities of their octogenarian patriarch, saying he was a great man, who lived a life worthy of emulation.

Led by one of Baba’s children, who is also the Provost of the church, Venerable Olulayo Olorunwo, the children maintained that in line with his directives, the burial will commence on Wednesday, September 15 and terminate on Friday, September 17, 2021 with the interment.

In their words, the children noted as follows:

“The Board of Trustees, the entire members of Olorunwo Cathedral Church, and the Olorunwo family announces the exit to glory of our Father and spiritual father, His Eminence Primate Emmanuel Omolaja Aremu Olorunwo, who slept in the lord on Thursday, the 2nd day of September 2021.

The celebration of life, legacy and glorious exit service of His Eminence Archbishop Emmanuel Omolaja Aremu Olorunwo – THE GRAND COMMANDER OF CHRISTIAN FAITH OF THE AFRICAN CHURCH OF NIGERIA, will be as follows: 1. Date: WEDNESDAY, 15th September, 2021. Service of Songs/All- Night Praise: Time – 4pm. Candle Light Procession: Time – 6:30pm.

2. Date: THURSDAY, 16th September, 2021. LYING-IN-STATE: Time – 12 noon – 3pm. Christian Wake-Keeping: Time 4pm.

3. Date: FRIDAY, 17th September, 2021. Exit to Glory Service and Interment: Time 10am.

VENUE FOR ALL THE SERVICES: OLORUNWO CATHEDRAL CHURCH: NO.11, BAKARE DAWODU STREET, IFAKO GBAGADA, LAGOS.

In their responses from reactions from members of the press, the family hinted that contrary to speculations as obtainable in most places when the leader passes away, the process of succession will be hitch free as it will technically follow the spiritual process and according to the Will of God.

They noted as well that the appearance of all the children at the conference with the consent of the elders and board of trustees of the church is a clear testimony that all is well with the church, adding that the pervading peace in the church and family is the reason behind the hitch free planning of the burial, happening within a space of two weeks between death and burial.

Primate Olorunwo was an architect by profession before the divine call by God to the Vineyard in full service to work for God. Until his exit to glory, he was the General Head of the Olorunwo Cathedral Church worldwide with several branches in Nigeria.

The Primate, who only last month celebrated his 85th birthday, led the Olorunwo Cathedral Church of Cherubim & Seraphim for over 55 years.

Primate Omolaja Olorunwo was born on Monday August 27, 1936 in Yobo, Ifo District Council, Abeokuta South Local Government Area to Pa Taiwo Atanda Opalola Olorunwo of Fadubi Compund, Owu-Totoro, Abeokuta (Olowu Oduru) and Mrs. A. ldowu Olorunwo (nee Opeagbe) of Igbin Ojo, lgbeyin, Abeokuta (Omosikiti Omo Arogba).

A detailed biography on the deceased disclosed as follows:

“His Eminence, whose divine call into God’s Ministry started as far back as 1946 at the tender age of 10. He had a miraculous encounter with nature in the form of a snake wrapping itself round his right hand while trying to dig for cricket at night near his father’s house, as it was usual for the children of those days. In this scary and frightening circumstance, Prophet Sunday Akintobi, Head of C & S, Agbala Imole, Ifo (Alias Bobanowo Olorun Ha), who was living close to Primate’s compound came out upon being called by the Paternal Grandmother to assist them. The Prophet then prayed for him. After the prayer, the snake disentangled from his wrist and crawled away without inflicting any injury on him.

“The Prophet thereafter saw a vision and told the gathering that the young Omolaja would become a great Prophet of God in the C & S Church and he was beckoned to join the church immediately. The Prophet also gave prophecies that he was going to be his parent’s only male child. The grandmother later corroborated this prediction that she was told something similar by a soothsayer when Primate’s father was a young man that he would have only one male child who should be properly cared for as the child would be a special child of destiny who will do mighty works of healing and through whom God would perform lots of miracles. To confirm this, a particular mark would be on a certain part of his body – However this has been kept secret since then.

“In submission to the prophecy, he joined the C & S Church in the same year 1946 under the renowned Late Prophet Akintobi. He progressed as a very active member of the C & S Church. Eight years later, he was ordained an Aladura and subsequently elevated to the position of a leader. Between 1945 and 1958, he attended African Primary School, Yobo and the Secondary School, Ifo, for his Primary and Secondary Education. He later moved to Lagos to continue his education. He attended Yaba Trade Centre to study Architecture and Yaba College of Technology between 1959 and 1965. He was ordained a Prophet in 1963. He started working with Shell Company, Shell Installation Apapa in 1966. He grew in spiritual power and wisdom and was directed by the Holy Spirit to establish a C & S Church (Aladura) which he did on the 26th November, 1966 at 30, Hughes Avenue, Alagomeji, Yaba in one big sitting room.

“The Church was named Oke-Igbala C & S Church. He was also directed by the Holy Spirit to stop working with Shell Company, Shell Installation Apapa which he did in 1968.

“Thereafter, he became a Full Time Prophet of God. Though, he had lots of tribulations as the first Church he erected was pulled down after two years of existence. He was later to find the church on ground after he returned from a seven day prayer from Olorunkole Mountain in Ibadan. He was undaunted and later moved to another site at 146, Clifford Street, Alagomeji, Yaba in 1968. After this feat, he was ordained in Apostle in 1970, he became a Senior Apostle in 1975, a Most Senior Apostle in 1976 and untimately a Special Apostle in 1979. The church eventually had to vacate the new site at Clifford Street for a swampy area at Abule-Ijesha, Basua Estate, off Fola – Agoro Road. During this time, the Church lost many members due to the incessant relocation of the church from one location to another. However, there are a few steadfast and loyal members who remained with the Church through thick and thin till date.

“The name of the church was later changed to Olorunwo Cathedral Church of C & S (lnc) in 1970 after a Church General Meeting with Late Gen. Kehinde Sho-Silver. Eventually, the present abode was developed while church activities were held at Fola Agoro, Abule Ijesha, throughout the period of construction. Since then, the church has witnessed an era of stability and progress till it came to the “Promised Land”. T

“The present church was completed through the Grace of God and was dedicated to the Glory of God on the 26th November, 1983. The occasion was chaired by late Bashorun M.K.O Abiola with Late Dele Giwa. The church has grown with branches. On the same day, the founder was enthroned and ordained as Archbishop, Primate, Spiritual Father and Head of the Church by the C & S Council at a most solemn ceremony which was presided over by Most Gen. Superintendent C.O.S Benson on behalf of the United C & S Council.

“The Primate lived a happily married life with Rev. Mother K. B. Olorunwo and blessed with children and grand children.”

Among the deceased children who were present at the briefing were Venerable Olulayo Olorunwo, Pastor Ilemobayo Olorunwo, Prof (Mrs) Yewande Otusanya, Pastor Oketola Olorunwo Obaleye, Prophetess Omotinuoluwa Olorunwo, Barrister Matemilola Adesina Salawu and Chief Christian Ipoola Olaniyan.

