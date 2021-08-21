A former Commander of the ECOWAS Monitoring Group, Brigadier-General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd) is dead.

A statement by family source made available to the Boss, said the General died early Saturday morning.

He was born on December 3 1944 in Ilaro, Ogun State. He was 76 years.

Olurin was military governor of Oyo State in 1985 and later Administrator of Ekiti State during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo after Obasanjo declared state of emergency in Ekiti State. After his stint as Administrator, he contested the gubernatorial election in Ogun State but lost.

The source added that the retired soldier died of COVID-19 Complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

He was thoroughbred gentleman and accomplished soldier. May his soul rest in peace. Amen

