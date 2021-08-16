The Nigeria Governors Forum has condemned the killing of 23 travelers around Gada Biyu in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was contained in a press statement titled, “NGF condemns the horrible and senseless killings in Jos,” signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the forum, Abdulraque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Sunday.

In the strongly worded statement, the forum condemned the killings describing them as barbaric and very tragic.

The statement read in part, “The killing has all the colourations of several others like it where locals in particular parts of the country have become inhospitable and unwelcoming to other Nigerians living in or passing through their domains.

“These dastardly actions of Nigeria’s once peaceful locals which have resulted in unwarranted and needless deaths diminish us all as a people and pulls our country down to the deepest recesses of the absence of civilization. They also cause all kinds of reprisal killings and injurious interactions that does nobody any good.

“The Forum views with extreme disgust the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives and declare unequivocally that it must stop forthwith.”

