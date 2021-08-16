Four persons were allegedly killed as suspected armed bandits abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the bandits had attacked Zamfara College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area of the state on Sunday when the incident happened.

The college deputy registrar, Atiku Aliyu Bakura, confirmed the incident to BBC Hausa Monday morning.

Bakura was quoted as saying that four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, died in the attack.

Though the Zamfara police have yet to give an update on the attack, the registrar said about 15 students, a teacher, and his wife are missing.

How bandits attacked the same school about one month ago

On July 11, 2021, the Police Command in Zamfara State confirmed the abduction of Provost, College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura Burkullu.

The Police Public Relation Officer Mohammed Shehu made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

“The entire area has been combed by security personnel and very soon, the victims will be rescued and the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to book,” he assured.

Then, the Deputy Registrar of the college, said the college provost and one other school teacher were kidnapped at their residents at government secondary school Bakura.

Aliyu said the kidnappers had to break the window of the provost’s house to gain entry, adding that the school teacher abducted was his neighbour.

However, they were released four days after they were kidnapped.

