A high court in Ibadan, Oyo state has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and attorney-general of the federation from “arresting, intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Sunday Adeyemo better known as Igboho”.

Ladiean Akintola, the judge, granted the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion moved by Yomi Aliu, Igboho’s lawyer at the court.

