PSC Suspends DCP Abba Kyari over FBI Indictment

The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office, says a statement signed by Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police on Sunday, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had earlier recommended the officer’s suspension to the PSC.

Kyari was indicted by the FBI in a case involving internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi. He was accused of collaborating with the Hushpuppi to arrest and detain one Chibuzo Vincent as well as collecting bribe to perform the task.

