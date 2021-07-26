Judge Adjourns Trial Till October As DSS Fails to Produce Nnamdi Kanu in Court

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the trial on Monday at the resumed proceedings at the court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The trial suffered a setback after the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce Kanu in court.

Justice Nyako faulted the action of the security outfit, noting that she had stayed back in her chambers waiting for the defendant to be in court.

She asked the prosecution to be diligent with dates whenever she gives one, stressing that it was important for Kanu to be present at his trial.

