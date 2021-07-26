Just In: Sunday Igboho Arrives in Court

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has arrived the Court of Appeals in Cotonou, Benin Republic, to face trial.

There is tension and apprehension around the premises ahead of court proceedings.

DailyPost reports that the activist has been brought to the court and kept in a room since 7 am.

His supporters, mostly from Nigeria, have besieged the court waiting for the proceedings to commence.

Igboho’s wife, Ropo and other supporters are filled with anxiety over where the pendulum will swing in the extradition request being brought against him by the Nigerian government.

