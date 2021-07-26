Headline

Just In: Sunday Igboho Arrives in Court

Eric 1 day ago
0 651 Less than a minute

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has arrived the Court of Appeals in Cotonou, Benin Republic, to face trial.

There is tension and apprehension around the premises ahead of court proceedings.

DailyPost reports that the activist has been brought to the court and kept in a room since 7 am.

His supporters, mostly from Nigeria, have besieged the court waiting for the proceedings to commence.

Igboho’s wife, Ropo and other supporters are filled with anxiety over where the pendulum will swing in the extradition request being brought against him by the Nigerian government.

Eric

Related Articles

John Dramani Mahama: Administrator Par Excellence Bags Igbinedion University Doctorate Honours

November 1, 2018

Governor Chime Only Slept With Me Once in 11 Years- Wife Reveals

May 2, 2019

APC Scribe Shuns Buhari, Declares Giadom’s NEC Meeting Illegal

June 24, 2020

Mike Ozekhome Begs Kidnappers “Dont hurt Justice Iheme-Nwosu

November 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: