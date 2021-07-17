‘”We Have Capacity To Transmit Results Realtime Nationwide”- INEC’s Festus Okoye

By Michael Effiong

Festus Okoye, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Commissioner in charge of Voter Education has affirmed that the Commission has the capacity to transmit result real time from all parts of the country.

Speaking as a guest on Channel TV’s programme, Sunrise Daily this morning, Mr Okoye said that over the years INEC has tested and ran different forms of technological and electronic additions to improve the integrity of the elections and they have been successful.

He revealed to the presenters, Ayo Makinde and Alero Edu that elections have already been transmitted and even stored on INEC servers from many zones of the country even in a state like Borno in the midst of security challenges.

He said INEC is ready and capable to ensure that it can transmit results and all that is required is the endorsement of the law to further make the process better.

On electronic voting, he said the Commission is piloting electronic voting machines will also have a paper trail which will be used for audit.

He appealed to the National Assembly not to write into the law any electronic device as because he wants INEC given powers to deploy any technological device for the betterment of the election.

He said the results are not transmitted into.one central portal, but segmentalized and said INEC wants to bridge the gap between polling booths and collation centres.

He said people should habour no fear about the processes of INEC.

He said the debate should be about national interest and not personal interest and all INEC wants to do is to use technology to reduce human interference in our elections.

Like this: Like Loading...