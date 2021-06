Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna State, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

An eyewitness revealed that the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway last night.

“The gunmen attacked the school last night. Unspecified numbers of students and lecturers were said to have been abducted,” said the eyewitness.

