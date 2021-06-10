Amid Heavy Downpour, IGP Alkali Baba Assures Lagos Policemen of Better Welfare

By Eric Elezuo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM on Wednesday, assured officers and men of the Lagos Police Command if adequate welfare while he remains at the helm of affairs.

IGP Baba made the assertion while the officers and men during a working visit to the Command at the headquarters in GRA Ikeja.

Surmounting the almost marred event by the heavy downpour, which disrupted activities for hours, and destroyed equipment and facilities, the IGP maintained that the police are trained to live aboard and water down any form of disruptions so the duties must be carried out without excuses or inhibitions.

He further reminded the officers and men in addition to policemen from Al other formations in the state of the need to appear properly dressed at all times, as it speaks volumes about their personality. He also harped on efficiency, discipline, commitment to duties and uphoding the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

On welfare, the IGP raised the morals of the men when he said “Your welfare is being taken care of like never before, do not commit suicide by being unprofessional.”

IGP Baba reiterated the need for men and officers to be alive to their duties at all times in order to have the capacity to protect lives and property of the citizens, and theirs as well, noting that “never again should your Police Stations be sacked by hoodlums wielding guns, sticks and matchetes”.

The brainstorm, which lasted about an hour touched on the general well-being and betterment of the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP promised to release more crime fighting equipment to the Command in order to boost the moral of the men and promote public safety in Lagos State.

He also promised to embark of empowerment programmes for the wives of officers and men in the Nigeria Police Force, such that their wives will not be solely dependent on them.

The IGP’s tour continues today, and he is due to depart for Abuja on Friday.

