Gulak Killers Mean to Mislead, Confuse and Destroy – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has in a statement he personally issued on Sunday, described the killing of the All Progressive Congress chieftain, ahmad Gulak, as senseless and wicked.

The statement reads partly, “This is one murder too many. It is senseless and wicked. The perpetrators of this heinous act are enemies of this country. This contrivance is meant to mislead, confuse and destroy. It bears the unmistakable, despicable imprints of fifth columnists bent on setting the country on the path of conflagration. These criminals must not be allowed to succeed.

Also, the APC chapter in Adamawa State demanded the immediate arrests of the Ahmed Gulak’s killers.

Ibrahim Bilal, Adamawa APC chapter chairman, who spoke with The PUNCH on the telephone on Suday, said, “We are calling on the Federal Government and the Imo State Police Command to investigate and ascertain the actual circumstances surrounding his death, because those behind his death, as seen in the video which has since gone viral on social media, can be seen getting away in a Toyota Sienna.

