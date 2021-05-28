Girls’ Club: Parents, Raise Your Sons Not to Be Rapists!

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dearest Parents,

I have to take a break from my discussions on sexual purity and discuss a burning issue as it appears pointless teaching girls to preserve their virginity till marriage while the boys/men are on rampage having forceful carnal knowledge of them. Let the truth be told, our ancestry/patriarchal society has laid a very bad foundation of pain for the female folk. 90% parents have unconsciously- even with all their education and enlightenment raised more monsters than decent men- I’m sorry to say! African men have been raised with an entitlement and lordship mentality which appears to have made their libido uncontrollable and unleashed terror on the female folk including babies in diaper!

Now, tell me what moral values an employer who would sleep with all his female employees would hand over to his sons or a lecturer who would not hesitate to fail any girl who doesn’t dance to his lecherous tune or a father who in his youthful exuberance once raped a girl or a philanderer who sees women as objects of pleasure and would sleep with anything in skirt- I could go on and on!

Have you seen the innocent look of the guy who confessed to raping/murdering Iniubong Umoren? WHO GAVE BIRTH TO SUCH A BEAST? WHAT ABOUT BABA-IJESA WHO HAS THE HEART TO BE “ALL OVER” HIS LAST CHILD’S AGE?” LORD HAVE MERCY!!!

HOW SAVAGE! And believe me, there’s a girl/lady so close to you who’s still suffering from this sordid experience who can’t speak out because of fear of victimisation, stigmatisation and slut-shaming and whose life is going the way she never intended! SO MANY ARE IN GRAVE BONDAGE AS A RESULT OF SOMEONE’S DEMONS AND FAULTY UPBRINGING!!!

THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER! RAPE IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER!

I have seen women, even activists who were raped in their teens who are now mothers to teenagers who are yet to get over the trauma- a good number of them are hurting so badly and are emotionally-traumatised. Please tell me- can they effectively raise/groom emotionally-balanced children? What about countless girls who are daily raped in their early teens and I must mention domestic helpers with no one to report to- what perception of life do you think they would have?

How can they even assert themselves when their self-worth has been trampled upon? WHY WON’T SOME OF THEM TOTALLY REBEL AGAINST HUMANITY? Yet, an average female is the bedrock of the society, it is she who will determine the sanctity or wickedness of the future society as a result of the children she brings to the world and how she raises them. There’s more to come on this as we all have a huge role to play in ensuring we raise godly boys! May God save our daughters from these perilous times in Jesus name!

Follow me on:

Facebook TEMILOLU OKEOWO

Instagram @OkeowoTemilolu

If you’d like to join the Girls Club of Nigeria and the Chastity campaign team, please send a message to +2347086620576 (text only) temiloluokeowo@gmail.com*

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

