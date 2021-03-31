Dangote Fertilizer to Train Farmers in South East, Receives ECCIMA’s Commendation

Good times are ahead for farmers in the South East geopolitical zone as Dangote Fertilizer has promised to train them on better ways of farming to obtain bumper yields. This is as Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have commended President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

A representative of Dangote Fertilizer, Mr. Ekene Obiefuna, in his presentation at the 2021 Enugu International Trade fair said that with the training on the best ways of applying fertilizer, farming will become very lucrative and attract more people to embrace it as a means of livelihood.

He explained that the fertilizer company which has commenced operations has the capacity to meet and exceed the domestic demand for fertilizer across the country. According to Obiefuna, farmers in the country especially in the South East are to benefit immensely from the company as there will be soil tests to determine the appropriate fertilizer type and quantity to be applied as to produce a bumper harvest.

In his welcome address, President of Council, ECCIMA, Mr. Emeka Nwandu said that the entrepreneur had through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot value to the nation’s economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy.

Nwandu represented by a council member Mr. Nonye Osakwe, said the company had showed “great level and high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, handwork and industry.

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians.

“As we look forward to Dangote Refinery coming on stream, we believe it will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that in the years to come, Dangote Group will become not just a big industrial player in Nigeria and Africa, but also the entire globe, deepening the creation of wealth and employment generation”, he added.

The ECCIMA President then gave the assurance that the council would continue to partner with the industry to be endearing as well as grow from strength to strength.

Representative of Dangote Industries Limited, Bankole George, in his remarks, promised to maintain the partnership with ECCIMA to stimulate economic activities in the South East.

Bankole described the Enugu Trade Fair as an avenue for the company to connect with their numerous customers in the South East. “It is a home coming as the region is known for innovation and industry. We at Dangote Group and people of the South East share the trait of continuously pushing beyond limits and discovering new levels of success, he added.

Bankole who is also the Regional Sales Director, South East, Dangote Cement, said “Despite our dominance position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies that will drive business and create value for our customers.

“This we achieve partly by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio as increased range of products provide more options, alternatives and businesses for our customers.

“Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play, cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum”, Bankole said.

