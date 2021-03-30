COVID-19: Nigeria Records Lowest Single Day Count in 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 48 fresh infections were recorded across eight states in the country on Monday,, the lowest single-day count in 2021.

The new cases were confirmed in the NCDC update for March 29.

States with new infections are Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3).

Monday’s figure, which represents 53 percent decline from the 104 cases recorded on Sunday, is the lowest reported in the country in 2021.

One new death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,049.

Also, 158 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from the infection. This includes 28 community recoveries in Ekiti state “managed in line with guidelines”.

With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 150,466.

Out of 162641 cases that have been confirmed in 36 states and the FCT, 10,126 are active cases.

Like this: Like Loading...