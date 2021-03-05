Developing Yourself for Effective Leadership (Pt. 1)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“It is the role of every wise man or woman to help one another to put the ‘kid’ in the ‘king’ to sleep in the day, when work calls, and to wake the ‘kid’ in the ‘king’ at night when it is time to rest. This is an indication that only a ‘teachable’ spirit can help us build and re-build ourselves to the perfect stature as ordained by God Almighty for the true display of the authentic leadership role that Man has been called to display before other creations. It is, therefore, clear to us, as peoples, corporates and nations; that true leadership starts from within because no one can give what he or she doesn’t have in possession. Your world ‘within’ awaits you, so as to be able to furnish your world ‘without’”. – Tolulope A. Adegoke

The book of reveals Proverbs 24:3-5,7 (KJV) reveals that: “3through wisdom is an house builded; and by understanding it is established: 4 And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches. 5A wise man is strong; yea, a man of knowledge increaseth strength. 7Wisdom is too high for a fool: he openeth not his mouth in the gate.”

It is pertinent to note that every house, home or relationship is built and maintained by Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding.

Wisdom – is a divine encounter into strategic realms to flourish, which is mostly imparted on you when you seek God for it. James 1:5 (KJV) unveils that: “whosoever lacketh wisdom, let him ask from the Lord that giveth it liberally” – that is why it is the combination of two major words: Wise and Dominion which equals toWIS(e)DOMinion (that is, only the wise dominates). These operational words elevate you into kingdoms or territories as a commander (goodly and Godly Manifestations). Wisdom comes in packaged ideas that look so little because it operates just like dynamite. It comes in small packages, such that you would almost ignore it or underrate it at first; but if adopted guarantees DOMINION which could be split into Do–MINI–ON and On.

Knowledge – This is the combination of three (3) simple words, which are: To KNOW, to Lead, to be LED by counsels, instructions or principles you have been exposed to either by reading (books), experiences or tutelages (Mentorship) or teachings from higher vessels, as these would give you EDGE over others

Understanding – Two cogent words and meanings can be derived here: Under, which connotes submission, while Standing could be said to be elevation, that is, consistently forging as a result of our daily subscriptions to sitting at the feet of masters to learn, observe and do (act) or apply with imparted wisdom in dimensions and realms for desired results beyond the ordinary as long as you remain humble and meek (open to be consistently filled the right values and not being full of your “will” (self). Until you come under knowledge, you will not successfully stand, let alone soar! Until you come under the tree of knowledge, you are likely to die under the scorching heat of ignorance!

So, developing effective leadership starts from empowering yourself, your home, family, before you can advance into the corporates and nations. That’s why God made Adam, first, then later created Eve from what has been made. He started a family, first and later made nations out of them. You must therefore engage the above principles called: Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding to build yourself, first; so as not to become a disaster or a burden to yourself and your partner and even to those connected to you in life and destiny (which may be called generation).

You also need to understand that your life, home, relationships and whatever that you may be building at the moment can only be glorious to the degree of your personal or individual development. It is most important that you build yourself, first.

Take for example, the sensitive roles being played by Deborah, Esther, Sarah, Ruth, amongst others in the Holy Book; you would realize that it took the wisdom (powered by grace) for them to have succeeded, not only for themselves but for their entire generations. The Book of Proverbs 14:1 (KJV) shows us that: “Every wise woman buildeth her house: but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands.” In other words, it requires Godly wisdom to build and re-build a house, whether it is a man or a woman. Every wise man or woman maximizes the effects of his or her husband; so it is our duty, to start from within before we launch out to the outside world. It is wise to save yourself first, within, before you go out to save another so as to be able to stand the tests of time. It is important to understand that in every kid, there lies a king; and in every king there lies a kid (the same goes for the Queen also). So, it is the role of every wise man or woman to help one another to put the ‘kid’ in the ‘king’ to sleep in the day, when work calls, and to wake the ‘kid’ in the ‘king’ at night, when it is time to rest. This is an indication that only a ‘teachable’ spirit can help us build and rebuild ourselves to the perfect stature as ordained by God Almighty for the true display of the authentic leadership role that Man has been called to display before other creations. It is, therefore, clear to us, as people, corporates and nations that true leadership starts from within because no one can give what he or she doesn’t have in possession. Your world ‘within’ awaits you, so as to be able to furnish your world ‘without’.

Thank you all for reading.

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (Awakening The Giant Within You) byTolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin

