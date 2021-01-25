Headline
COVID-19: Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo Recovers
-" Doctors have given me all clear, I am heading home"
Famous veteran broadcaster, Prince Bisi Olatilo has now been declared COVID-19 negative and has been given an all clear by his doctors.
Fondly called Uncle B by admirers, the polyglot and Chairman, BISCON Communications in a message sent to The Boss revealed “Thank God The Doctors say I am fully recovered infact discharged already heading home any moment from now”
This is cheering news for Prince Olatilo who only a few weeks back had to dispell wicked rumours that he had died as a result of the virus.
In a video message at the time, he confirmed that he had contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment. He stated that he was not in any danger and was recovering steadily.