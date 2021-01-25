COVID-19: Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo Recovers

Famous veteran broadcaster, Prince Bisi Olatilo has now been declared COVID-19 negative and has been given an all clear by his doctors.

Fondly called Uncle B by admirers, the polyglot and Chairman, BISCON Communications in a message sent to The Boss revealed “Thank God The Doctors say I am fully recovered infact discharged already heading home any moment from now”

This is cheering news for Prince Olatilo who only a few weeks back had to dispell wicked rumours that he had died as a result of the virus.

In a video message at the time, he confirmed that he had contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment. He stated that he was not in any danger and was recovering steadily.

Like this: Like Loading...