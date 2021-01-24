Stop the Rumour: We’ve Not Postponed National Membership Registration Exercise – APC

By Eric Elezuo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the news making the rounds that the much publicised national registration exercise has been postponed, saying the stories are false.

In a press statement titled DISCLAIMER APC Membership Exercise On Course, Commences As Scheduled, and signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D., and made available to The Boss, the party insisted that the membership exercise will commence as scheduled.

Below is the statement:

DISCLAIMER: APC Membership Exercise On Course, Commences As Scheduled

A “NOTICE” in circulation and ascribed to the APC CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D. is fake and highly mischievous.

The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop.

SIGNED:

Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the timetable for the exercise as sited by The Boss, the exercise will commence on Monday, January 25 with

Constitution/Inauguration of the State Membership Registration Committees/ Train the trainers, and terminate on Monday, March 8, 2021 with submission of report to CECPC for consideration.

Below is the authentic timetable for the exercise:

Constitution/Inauguration of the State Membership Registration Committees/ Train the trainers

Monday 25th – Wednesday 27th January, 2021

Distribution of Registration Materials, electronic gadgets, and consumables to all designated registration centers nationwide

Thursday 28th January – Monday 1st, February, 2021

Commencement of the Registration Exercise

Tuesday 2nd – Tuesday 16th February, 2021

(Phase I)

Sorting of registered details at Ward Registration Center and forward to LGAs and the State Secretariats

Wednesday 17th February, 2021

Consideration of all Appeals/Complaints

Sunday 21st – Friday 26th February, 2021

Display of Membership Register at all Party Wards/Local Government Offices and forwarding of all completed Forms to the National Secretariat.

Saturday 27th February – Monday 1st March, 2021

Submission of Report to the CECPC for consideration

Tuesday 2nd – Monday 8th March, 2021

In addition, the party stated that inauguration of state membership Inauguration committees will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 with only chairmen and secretaries of the committees in attendance in accordance with the COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

The inauguration will hold at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

