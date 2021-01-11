News

DSS Warns of Plots to Incite Religious Violence

Eric 2 days ago
0 8 Less than a minute

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. Targeted States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja

Eric

Related Articles

NBC’s Fine Against Media Houses Unnecessary, Discriminatory, Attempt to Discourage Free Press – NUJ

October 26, 2020

Buhari lacks power to approve State, LGA police – Falana

June 4, 2019

HipTV’s Ayo Animashaun Drags Heritage Bank To Court

April 11, 2019

Tricycle association banned in Anambra

July 5, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: