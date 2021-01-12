COVID-19: Police Nab 43 Clubbers, Strippers in Lagos

In continuation of its due enforcement of COVID-19 protocols/guidelines in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested forty three (43) clubbers including strippers at Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island on Sunday 10th January, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police who had already ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department in the command to be on the prowl of violators of the preventive protocols and orders of the government on halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterates his zero tolerance for violation of the protocols.

The Police operarives attached to Maroko Division of the state, on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be moved to Taskforce office Oshodi for prosecution. The police boss has also ordered that club owners should no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the protocols in the state.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, based on reports and updates on the spread of the pandemic, has however admonished Lagosians to be law-abiding and value their lives as the pandemic is a global reality.

