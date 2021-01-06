Lagos Dep Gov’s Brother Dies of COVID-19

The Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos State chapter, has announced the death of Dr. Haroun Hamzat, half brother of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

According to the statement, the young medical doctor who worked in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, was aged 37.

Reports say revealed that the budding medical practitioner may have died of complications from COVID-19 infection.

The statement described Dr. Hanzat’s death as a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State.The Association commiserated with ‘his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State’.

The Gazelle reports that Hamzat was sick and later tested positive for COVID-19. It further stated that he was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where he later died.

