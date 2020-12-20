Another Set of Students Feared Kidnapped in Katsina

Fresh reports indicate that gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students of Islamiyya School in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack comes a few days after gunmen invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, kidnapping 344 students.

According to a report published by a local news website in Katsina State, Katsina Post, the Islamic students were abducted on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

The exact number of students abducted is yet uncertain but the vigilante groups in the community have already begun a search and rescue operation.

The Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, reportedly said he was out of the State on an official assessment and could not comment on the development.

It should be borne in mind that before Buhari left Katsina State back to Abuja at the week end, Governor Masari had suggested that the security architecture of the country should be upgraded to ensure safety of citizens, assuring that the “kidnap of school children will never happen again.”

