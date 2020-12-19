New Wave of COVID-19: Lagos Relapses to Semi-Lockdown

By Eric Elezuo

The data we have – we strive to ensure that our decisions are as data-driven as possible – does not warrant the introduction of a drastic lockdown; we can achieve a lot simply by modifying our behaviour in other ways: reducing the size of gatherings, complying with containment protocols, and applying common sense – Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Following the continuous rise in the number of recorded cases of Coronavirus disease on a daily basis in Nigeria, especially in Lagos State, the country has been declared as having entered a second wave of the dreaded disease, which resulted in a pandemic that shut down a greater part of the year 2020.

The chairperson of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who gave the indication that the country had entered the second wave of infections, lamented the risk of not just losing the gains from the hard work of the last nine months, but also losing precious lives of citizens.

It is worthy of note that the PTF is billed to submit its end of term report to the President on December 22, 2020.

Speaking through the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, Mustapha said: “the events and statistics of the last two weeks, within and outside Nigeria, have been very mixed.

“On the one hand, the cheering news of the COVID-19 vaccine, while on the other hand, we have witnessed spikes in the number of infections at home and abroad.

“The real threat is upon humanity and the progress made in the global health sector in the last five decades or more.

”In Nigeria, the indication is that we have entered a second wave of infections and we stand the risk of not just losing the gains from the hard work of the last nine months but also losing the precious lives of our citizens.

“The PTF believes that if we do the right things, adhere to the NPIs and step up our testing and detection, loss of lives will be minimised and the rising curve will begin to flatten”, the chairperson said.

Mustapha further stated that “we are in a potentially difficult phase of the COVID-19 resurgence; accessing the hope offered by the arrival of the vaccine is still some time ahead.

”Vaccines alone cannot cure the virus, rather, but a combination of initiatives, including the NPIs; that more than ever before, we need compliance.”

The SGF lamented lost lives and vow to ‘escalate our risk communication and community engagement strategies to higher levels’.

Mustapha’s address notwithstanding, the numbers continued to be on the rise, prompting the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Owo, who himself, had contracted the disease, to enforce a semi lockdown of activities in the state.

In a statement he titled We Cannot Afford to Relax the Battle Against COVID-19, Sanwo-Owo, enumerated government’s intention to embark on a semi lockdown to curb the spread of the disease, calling on the cooperation of the citizens to help sustain the gains of the past few months.

The Governor noted that after a virtual Executive Council meeting on issues around the resurgence of COVID-19 and how the matter should be tackled, he came to the unfortunate realisation that the public felt the worst about the pandemic was over. As a result, protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing have been flouted among others. He fingered religious and event centres as the greatest culprits

“The Lagos State Government has sadly noticed that there is an unfortunate public perception that we have seen the end of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the worst is over. This is absolutely wrong and dangerous.

We are getting credible reports that the entertainment industry is planning large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals, in the spirit of the Yuletide. Night Clubs have also re-opened in reckless disregard of the existing guidelines, and Events Centers are operating with huge gatherings without any regard for public health and safety guidelines.

This same disregard for Coronavirus guidelines is also being observed with Places of Worship across the State, in both their regular gatherings and the special gatherings organized to commemorate this Season.

Dear Lagosians, this overwhelming non-compliance with guidelines meant to keep us all safe is very disheartening, especially when we consider that the message at the heart of Christmas is one of sacrifice and sacrificial conduct; embodied by the Holy Bible in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

The governor fears that “Of every 100 tests that we now perform, an average of 10 turn out to be positive.” The figure, he noted is an increase from the 5 per hundred recorded in September, suggesting t”he existence of active community transmission, and represents the very likely possibility of the emergence of a second wave in Lagos State”.

As a note of caution, Sanwo-Olu told the people of Lagos that a way must be found “to delicately balance the imperatives of life and livelihood. With this in mind, the only solution available to us is to take responsibility for all our actions, and to understand that we must stay safe not only for ourselves but for the sake of the entire society.”

He called for the maintenance of “the guidelines that we have put in place to protect us from the ravages of COVID-19” adding that “We cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against this pandemic.”

On the note, he reeled out the do and donts going forward in Lagos State as follows:

For the avoidance of doubt, the following measures must be noted and complied with:

•All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

•All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

•Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

•Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

•The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

•The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

•All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

•All Event Planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people.

•Where the capacity of a Venue exceeds 300 and permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50% of such a venue.

•Ample ventilation must also be maintained at all times in all Venues, and Deep cleaning of the premises must be carried out BEFORE and AFTER every event.

•A minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests.

•All guests and service providers at events MUST wear nose masks/coverings before entry.

•Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots within the hall. Provision must be made for all guests and service providers to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitizers, as well as undergo a temperature check, which is mandatory.

•Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team that must be present.

•Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (Religious or Social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.

•All Events’ Staff must also be educated on recognising COVID-19 symptoms.

•The Safety Commission has been directed to visit Event Centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.

•Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.

•Any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.

•Event Centre Owners/Planners/Vendors will be responsible for any breach of protocols by their Staff.

He did not leave the following already existing protocols:

•Social distancing, a minimum of 2 meters apart.

•The wearing of face masks at all times in public places.

•Maintenance of personal and respiratory hygiene – regular handwashing/sanitizing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue and properly disposing.

•Presentation for testing at our numerous public and private testing facilities if you experience any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

• Isolation either at home or in any of our Treatment Centres if diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

“These measures represent the only way to keep the curve flattened and prevent a full-blown second wave from developing in Lagos,” he said.

As at now, Sanwo-Olu’s measures has put the social life of Lagosians to a standstill. It is not known what becomes of the economic life in the coming days, especially as the country is struggling with a biting recession.

Like this: Like Loading...