Ganduje Orders Closure of Schools in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed the closure of all public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday morning.

Even though no reason was given for the closure of the schools, but the closure may not be unconnected to a spike in cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the country, which led to the closure of schools in some states including Kaduna and Jigawa.

The move may also not be unconnected to the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Similarly, the Kano State Government has directed the immediate closure of all public and private health training institutions in the state.

The affected training health institutions include School of Basic/Post Basic Nursing and Midwifery, School of Health Technology and School of Hygiene.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, on Wednesday, said the closure of the institutions was with immediate effect.

The statement, therefore, advised parents to get their children from their respective schools unfailingly today.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...