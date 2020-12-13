Katsina Gov Confirms Abduction of 333 Boys

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has confirmed that over 300 students are missing following an attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina.

Security sources had confirmed that over 300 students were unaccounted for after the attack.

When he received a federal government delegation on Sunday, the governor said 333 students are still missing.

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday night, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

The school is said to have a population of around 800 students, and according to the police, when the gunmen attacked, some of the students scaled the fence to escape.

Isah Gambo, spokesman of the Katsina police command, had earlier said 200 students were rescued.

TheCable

