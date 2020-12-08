APC Expels Ex-Vice Chairman Eta

The National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday expelled a former National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta.

The party’s NEC also dissolved states, zonal, and national party structures.

It also extended the tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Buni by six months.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee attended by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.); Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other party chiefs.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the party approved the expulsion of Eta for his failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.

Earlier, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), asked the leaders of APC to respect party decisions.

Buhari said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

