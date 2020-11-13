Colourful Details of When Rawlings Gave Beloved Mum, Madam Victoria Agbotui, Befitting Burial in Ghana

Mrs Victoria Agbotui, the mother of influencial former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, passed on, on September 24, 2020, and was given a grand and eye popping burial.

The funeral, which took place on October 24, 2020, was a melting point of colour, grandeur, class and culture. It drew men and women of means from every part of the globe, even as family had insisted it should be a quiet affair.

Mrs Agbotui lives a ripe age of 101 years.

