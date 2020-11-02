WAEC Releases 2020 SSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Head of the National office, Patrick Areghan, said a total of 1,549,740 registered for the examination.

Areghan said 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects – with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

He said 1,003,668 candidates representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

To check the results, candidates were asked to visit the website of WAEC.

A statement from WAEC quoted Areghan as saying that the results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld.

He said, “A total of 1,549,740 candidates registered for the examination from 19,129 recognised secondary schools in Nigeria. Of the number that registered for the examination, 1,538,445 candidates sat the examination.

“The examination was also administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea where the Nigeria curriculum for Senior Secondary School is being used.

“The results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.”

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...