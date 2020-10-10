Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede Win Their Polling Units

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election held in his unit.

Sorting of votes and counting started at around 4pm.

When the result was announced by INEC officials at the unit 6 Ward 5, Isokun, Ijebu Owo, Akeredolu scored 413 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, polled 12 votes while the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, who is the deputy governor scored zero.

Ondo State Deputy Governor and the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit in Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area.

According to the result pasted at the unit by the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, titled, ‘Publication of Result of Poll’, Agboola won the Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo with a wide margin having garnered 395 votes.

His closest contestant, Ondo State Governor and All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 13 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured five votes.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo governorship poll, Eyitayo Jegede, won his Igbogin/Isikan Ward 2, unit 9. He polled 220 votes against 60 recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu. The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, got seven votes.

