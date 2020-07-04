Featured

Ebenezer Obey is Alive, Hale and Hearty

Eric 1 min ago
Evergreen Juju musician, Chief Ebenezer Olasupo Remilekun (aka Ebenezer Obey Commander), is alive, hail and hearty.

The Managing Director of Evergreen Music Limited, Bimbo Esho, made the disclosure while reacting to a reported death of the popular musician, allegedly after suffering from coronavirus infection complication in a London Hospital.

Esho, in a short message reportedly sent to a WhatsApp group on Saturday afternoon, wrote: “Hello friends and loved ones of our dear father…

“This is to put to rest the circulated rumour on the death of our dearly beloved father Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi ( MFR).

“Baba is Hail and Hearty as I just spoke to the Juju music icon few minutes ago..

Let us keep praying for good health for our dearly beloved Music Icon so that He will soon be back on stage to thrill us with good Miliki Juju music…”

Eric

