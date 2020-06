Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, has been delivered of a healthy baby boy.

The actress, who is the wife of billionaire business man and politician, Ned Nwoko, reportedly put to bed on Monday.

Her location is still shrouded in secrecy as her media handlers insisted that everything will be revealed in a certain forthcoming documentary scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the Nwoko family!

