And Abiola Ajimobi Bows Out ( 1949 – 2020)

Former Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi reportedly died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, June 24, 2020 at a private hospital in Lagos.

He has been on life support machine for days before his final exit. Recall that rumours of his death made the rounds on the 16th of June. He was until his death the Deputy National Chairman, South West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Though he was announced the Acting National Chairman of the party at the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, he never assumed duty until he died.

Abiola Ajimobi was born on December 16, 1949 at Oja-Iba, Ibadan. His grandfather was Sobaloju of Ibadan Land (a chief in the royal court of Ibadan). His father, Pa Ajimobi, was also a member of the House of Assembly in the Old Western Region, while his uncle, Hon. N.A. Ajimobi was Minister of Works and Transport in the same old Western Region.

Ajimobi started his education at Saint Patricks Primary School, Oke-Padre in Ibadan and completed his primary education at Ibadan City Council Primary School, Aperin. His secondary education was at Lagelu Grammar School.

While in school, he was active in athletics, table tennis, and football including serving as the games prefect during his secondary school days. This earned him his nickname “Archipelago”

Late Ajimobi studied Business Administration and Finance at the State University of New York, in Buffalo, New York, United States of America, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He had his MBA in Operations Research and Marketing with a concentration in Finance at Governors State University, University Park, Illinois.

Ajimobi married Florence Ajimobi in 1980. The marriage was blessed with five children.

In 2003, Ajimobi became a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was a principal officer in the Senate, serving as the Deputy Minority leader of the Senate.

In 2007, He contested the gubernatorial election under the umbrella of the All Nigeria Peoples Party but lost. Ajimobi contested again in 2011 under the Action Congress of Nigeria and won.

He contested for a second term in April 11, 2015 under the All Progressives Congress for re-election against two of his predecessors in office, Christopher Alao Akala and Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja. In the event of his re-election into office as the Governor, Ajimobi became the first person to serve for two consecutive terms.

On March 9, 2019, Ajimobi lost the Oyo South senatorial district seat to People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Kola Balogun.

He was recently seen in video saying he would be satisfied if he could make 70, even as his listeners were opposing it, saying 70 is too small.

He made it to 70, and said goodbye. He would be remembered as the constituted authority. A man who talked straight and tough.

May his soul rest in peace.

