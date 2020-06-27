Abiola Ajimobi to Be Buried on Sunday in Ibadan

The burial arrangements for former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been released by the family.

According to a statement signed by the late Ajimobi’s Special Assistant on Media, Bolaji Tunji, Ajimobi will be buried on Sunday, June 28, at 12 noon at Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Tunji disclosed that the decision was reached after consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states.

‘Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday the 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers,” the statement said.

The family has therefore appealed to the public to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as they participate in the obsequies. The family also promised to give details of live media coverage of the funeral ceremony today (Saturday).

As a result of social distance rules and rules against large gathering, a later date will be announced in no distant time when the desired crowd will gather to celebrate the late senator, and pay their last respect.

