News

Police Discover Two Dead Bodies in Hostel Room in Imo

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

A woman, identified as Cynthia Obieshi, was found dead on Sunday morning in a private hostel room between Nekede and Ihiagwa communities in Owerri West council of Imo State. She was dressed in her undies.

Also found dead in the kitchen was a man, Samuel Ezeji, dressed only in boxer shorts.

A source said the man came in on Saturday night with the lady.

Police said they saw a foamy substance in her mouth when they forced the door open upon receiving a call that “some people had a problem here”.

The hostel is rented mostly by students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, it was said.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that the couple may have ingested hard drug.

Eric

Related Articles

EFCC Arrests Another 20 ‘Yahoo’ Boys in Imo

August 30, 2019

Atiku Leads in Akwa Ibom as Akpabio Set to Lose Senate Seat

February 25, 2019

Just In: Senate Condemns Bello, Police Over Attack on Kogi Senator

March 7, 2018

Atiku Gets Invitation to Speak at African Trade and Investment Global Summit in Washington DC

June 18, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: