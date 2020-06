Just In: Court Orders Orji Kalu’s Release from Prison

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the release of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison.

Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finace at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.

