NFF Extends Rohr’s Contract as Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has extended the contract of Gernot Rohr as the Coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, made this known on Wednesday without giving details of the contract.

Rohr’s contract is due to expire in June and negotiation has been ongoing for months.

The NFF boss tweeted, “I’m happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.”

He expressed optimism that the completion of the contract would enable the coach to concentrate on developing football in the country.

Pinnick said, “With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally.

“Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on.

“Hopefully, our lives will get back to normal soon and these trying times will be behind us.”

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...