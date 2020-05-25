Uncategorized

Nigeria Records 229 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 8,068

Nigeria has recorded 229 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 8,068.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Monday.

Data from the NCDC showed that seven patients died of coronavirus-related complications, making the total number of COVID-19 fatalities rise to 233.

229 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-90

Katsina-27

Imo-26

Kano-23

FCT-14

Plateau-12

Ogun-9

Delta-7

Borno-5

Rivers-5

Oyo-4

Gombe-3

Osun-2

Anambra-1

Bayelsa-1

8068 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2311

Deaths: 233

