Opinion: Wonders of Wisdom, Grace and Positivity

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“As you walk in God’s divine wisdom, you will surely begin to see a greater measure of victory and good success in your life.”

– Joseph Prince

Rightly has the Holy Book (scripture) said that “wisdom is profitable to direct” (Ecclesiastes 10:10). And this is especially apt in activating the hero within. I have to point out that in seeking to activate and maximise the seed of greatness that God has deposited in you, wisdom and the leading of God’s Spirit are vital – so that your efforts will not be in vain.

A revered man of God once told the interesting story of two different individuals who activated the hero within them but got different results. One emerged a hero but the other remained a zero. Here is what happened. Just at the time that the idea of external elevator was to be transmitted to the world, a man got the inspiration. It was meant to be his avenue to greatness, but he missed the opportunity.

Here is what happened. There was at that time a particular structure, owned by a big company in one of the major cities of the United States of America. The owners of the structure had installed internal elevators but, soon after opening the place, the number of people who used the elevators had exceeded the owners’ projection. It was obvious that disaster was looming and the managers of the building began to frantically think of how to salvage the situation.

Days passed by and the managers hadn’t been able to find a solution. However, one day, as they deliberated, a man who usually served them tea and had heard of the burning issue, surprisingly told them: “There is no big deal about what you have been discussing. The solution is very simple. Go outside the building, break down the entire wall of a section from the top downward, then fix an elevator inside it. You will have enough room for people to queue and then the problem will be solved.”

Just like that, the tea server ignorantly shared the multi-million-dollar idea, which the company implemented; but he didn’t receive much for his idea – just because of the careless way he presented it. He obviously lacked wisdom.

On the other hand, there was a janitor, whose highest qualification was a high school certificate. He worked for a toothpaste company, whose Board of Directors had been looking for a means of increasing the sales of their product for almost a year. One day, the janitor approached the Board of Directors and told them he could guarantee a significant increase in the company’s sales. He added however that he would only release the idea on the condition that the company signed an agreement that clearly stipulated that he would be entitled to a certain percentage of the company’s profits on the product and that he must be a member of the Board. After some consideration, the Board agreed to his request.

Now, what powerful idea did the janitor have to share? Well, as at that time, the orifices (or mouths) of toothpaste tubes were so tiny, making it difficult for the consumers to use much quantity at once. So, the janitor simply told them, “Expand the orifice of the paste tubes and there will be so much wastage by the consumers. This will make them buy more.” The company’s directors were all stunned at this idea and wondered why it hadn’t occurred to them earlier.

As soon as the company implemented the idea, what followed was a massive increase in their sales. The janitor therefore was promoted and made a member of the Board of Directors of the company. He also soon became rich as a result of the percentage of profits that he got from the product.

The interesting thing is that he himself had got the idea that changed his and the company’s fortunes by listening to the complaints of the buyers and users of the product who passed through his gate every day. He simply maximised the information that he had and that took him to the top.

This is why you need divine wisdom and guidance to know what to do with your vision and ideas. We often pray to God Almighty to meet our financial needs and turn our lives around for the best, but the truth is that, most times, God does not send money. If He were to send money, what currency would He send? What God gives are ideas that can transform our destinies, if we can apply them with the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Born to be Unstoppable

God has ordained for every child of His not to be subject to earthly limitations. We are not of this world, we’re only here to manifest and deliver the inestimable potencies of God. Zachariah 8:23 says, “Thus saith the Lord of hosts; In those days it shall come to pass, that ten men shall take hold out of all languages of the nations, even shall take hold of the skirt of him that is a Jew, saying, we will go with you: for we have heard that God is with you.”

That is God’s desire for His children on earth. In other words, God is always set to provoke the envy of our generation by the proofs that He has deposited in us at redemption. And this is quite expected because the earth and its inhabitants need our presence for a multitude of reasons. Romans 8:19 declares “For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.”

This means that everything that God created is waiting for us to prove who we are by demonstrating the potencies of God within us. We must understand that Christianity is not an emblem but a proof-producing lifestyle. 1 Corinthians 15:40 reveals that that there are bodies that are terrestrial and there are bodies that are celestial – with each differing in glory from the other. Put simply, there is a kind of glory that natural men can carry and there is another dimension of glory that belongs exclusively to children of God

Moreover, 2 Corinthians 4:7 says: “But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.” This means that even though we have earthly bodies, we have been designed and destined for heavenly manifestations. Since our physical bodies are mere containers of the heavenly treasures in us, we are expected to manifests as gods, even though we appear as men.

Let me make this even easier for you to understand. Every offspring of a lion is a lion; every offspring of a dog is a dog; so also is every child of God a god! It’s as simple as that. Every child of God is ordained by God to manifest heaven on earth through the several gifts that have been deposited in us by grace. We can simply therefore say that “heaven on earth” is our main purpose as children of God.

Even in the natural sense, the word MAN connotes “Made Above Nature” – which means that God’s original purpose for mankind is to operate supernaturally. We lost much of this ability with the fall in the Garden. However, with our redemption in Christ Jesus, we regain all our losses and function as God intends us to. This means that we are configured to function in a higher dimension of capabilities.

Note also that the word MAN equally connotes “Managers over All Natural resources”. In other words, we have been created to supernaturally discover, manage and maximise all the natural resources and abilities given to us by Grace. Ours therefore is meant to be a life of all-round dominion; we are not meant to live like serfs or paupers!

…To be continued

Thank you all for reading.

Tolulope A. Adegoke is an acclaimed “globalpreneur”, with the mandate to enrich lives and provide the professional, spiritual, academic and leadership empowerment needed to birth, maximize and sustain possibilities in peoples, corporates and nations. He is a prolific writer, frequent keynote speaker and spoken word poet, among others, having written countless articles in diverse reputable fields and honoured many public invitations.

E-mail: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com

globalstageimpacts@gmail.com

