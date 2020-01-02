Foiled Robbery: ‘We’ve Built Trust on Pillar of Security, Safety’

By Eric Elezuo FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has called on the general public to support the police and other security agencies in their investigations on the foiled robbery attempt at its Mpampe, Abuja branch last week just as it said it will refrain from commenting any further until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations.

In a corporate statement made available to the press, and signed by the Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, the bank acknowledged that ‘a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors’ was involved, and is ‘helping the police with their investigations’.

See below details of the bank’s statement:

Corporate Statement We are aware that a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors is helping the police with their investigations into the attempted robbery that happened last week in one of our branches in Abuja. We remain grateful that none of our staff or customers lost their lives during the incident. We will however refrain from commenting further at this time until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations and we urge all to cooperate fully to enable seamless investigations. As a responsible organisation that has built trust on the pillar of security and safety for over 125 years, continuous improvement involves taking learnings even from unfortunate situations to further strengthen our security protocols.

